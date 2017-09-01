Accessibility Links

Gary Barlow named best ever X Factor judge

A poll of RadioTimes.com readers gave the Take That frontman a whopping victory over Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell

Gary Barlow on The X Factor

Gary Barlow has been overwhelmingly voted The X Factor’s best judge of all time in a poll of RadioTimes.com readers.

The Take That frontman won a whopping 59% of the votes ahead of Nicole Scherzinger, who took second place with 18%.

Gary was the Head Judge on The X Factor for three years between 2011 and 2013.

He well and truly beat the show’s creator and producer Simon Cowell who took third place in the poll with just 5%, joining Sharon Osbourne who also won 5% of readers’ votes.

Cheryl wasn’t far behind with 4%, while Louis Walsh languished towards the bottom alongside Dannii Minogue and Anastasia with all three of them taking 2% of the vote.

But Nick Grimshaw and Rita Ora, who both formed part of the massively-revamped X Factor judging line-up in 2015, each took a measly 0.5% of the total votes cast.

The X Factor returns on Saturday 2nd September at 8pm on ITV

