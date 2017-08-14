Lily James shares photo from the set of Mamma Mia! sequel

Filming for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! has officially begun and Lily James has shared a photo from the set.

The Downton Abbey actress will play a younger version of Meryl Streep’s character Donna, joining Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, who have all signed up to reprise their roles from the 2008 original.

It's happening.. #TheDynamos #MammaMia2 A post shared by Lily James (@lilyjamesofficial) on Aug 12, 2017 at 12:27am PDT

The photo shows Donna and her girl group – The Dynamos – clad in golden boots. Alexa Davies (The Five) will appear as Rosie, one of Donna’s band members originally played by Julie Walters.

Mamma Mia is not James’ first musical venture: her last movie appearance saw her singing along with Ansel Elgort in Edgar Wright’s music-driven heist movie Baby Driver. And, of course, she exercised those vocal chords in 2015’s Cinderella, too.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! is due for release in UK cinemas on 27 July 2018