Legendary cricket commentator Henry “Blowers” Blofeld is hanging up his microphone

As the Test Match Special stalwart calls time on a career that has spanned almost 50 years, he names Jonathan Agnew as his successor

It’s the end of an era for cricket fans as Henry Calthorpe “Blowers” Blofeld announces that he is hanging up his microphone after more than 40 years as the voice of BBC Radio 4 and 5 Live’s test Match Special – despite describing himself as “still rather keener than mustard” on the job.

“All good things come to an end,” said Blofeld in a message to fans. “After nearly fifty years in the Test Match Special commentary box, I have decided the time has come for the last of the old farts to hang up his microphone.

“In all honesty, at the age of almost 78, although I am still rather keener than mustard, I find it harder work than I once did. The one thing I don’t want to do more than anything, is for my incompetence to let TMS down.”

But fans still have a chance to hear Blofeld’s inimitable commentary stylings in three more Tests before the summer ends – the first two against South Africa next month, and then the final Test against the West Indies at Lord’s.

Blowfeld, who has worked on Test Match Special since 1974, with only a three-year break during its move to Sky in 1991, all but named the man he would like to pass on the mantle to, sharing his respect for TMS co-host Jonathan Agnew.

“I leave, supremely confident that TMS is in the safest of hands, led by the ageless Aggers,” said Blofeld. “In the end, I think he will come to be seen as the best of the lot.”

Blofeld also made reference to his legendary skill for wringing entertainment out of mundane minutiae during a slow match. “Listeners will now be relieved to know that their chances of being told the right name of the fielders at third man and fine leg have greatly increased,” he said.

“I hope some will be sad that they will now hear less about the lifestyles of pigeons, seagulls, and helicopters although I fear the general feeling will be one of huge relief.

“Now, I shall be able to come to the cricket without worrying about who is lurking down at third man. I shall also be able to have a drink without feeling I am being politically incorrect. And hallelujah to that!”

Watch Blowers’ farewell in his own words below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries?list=PLbs-Pk9dtKb8YP3Qd5UDiUQqkuzd776iF&showinfo=0?ecver=1