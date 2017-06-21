Accessibility Links

Stormzy, Robbie Williams and Gareth Malone join forces for Simon Cowell’s Grenfell Tower charity single

Plenty of famous faces come together for the Bridge Over Troubled Water cover which will be released on Wednesday

An array of stars, led by Simon Cowell, have come together to record a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Stormzy, Robbie Williams and Emeli Sande were among the artists who turned out at Sarm Studios in West London – the very same studio that Bob Geldof & co recorded Do They Know It’s Christmas in 1984 – on Sunday to take part in the recording, along with a choir of locals, some of whom had lost their homes.

Among those who lent their voices to the recording were Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, Westlife’s Shane Filan, X Factor winners Louisa Johnson and Leona Lewis, and Gareth Malone. Others, including Celine Dion, will be sending in their vocals from abroad.

Cowell organised the recording in a short space of time after a visit to the site, which is close to his West London home, left a “big impact” on him.

“For me in my position, not to do something would be appalling,” the X Factor judge told Good Morning Britain on Friday. “So I wrote to all the record label heads and I basically said let’s all work together, there’s a bigger cause here.”

“I think the thing that really hit home to me was when I was seeing that wall and I saw those messages and then when I saw how the residents immediately turned up with water and clothes and offers of shelter and everything else and that’s when I thought, I’m not just going to sit here and do nothing,” he said.

It’s not Cowell’s first charity single: in 2010 he pulled together a bunch of stars including Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart and Alexandra Burke to record a cover of REM’s Everybody Hurts to raise money for the victims of the earthquake in Haiti.

Bridge Over Troubled Water is available to download now

Grenfell Tower charity single: full list of artists

Angel

Anne-Marie

Bastille

Brian May – Queen

Carl Barât – The Libertines

Craig David

Deno

Donae’o

Dua Lipa

Ella Eyre

Ella Henderson

Emeli Sandé

Fleur East

Gareth Malone & The Choir for Grenfell

Geri Halliwell

Gregory Porter

James Arthur

James Blunt

Jessie J

Jessie Ware

John Newman

Jon McClure – Reverend and the Makers

Jorja Smith

Kelly Jones – Stereophonics

Labrinth

Leona Lewis

Liam Payne

London Community Gospel Choir

Louis Tomlinson

Louisa Johnson

Matt Goss

Matt Terry

Mr Eazi

Nathan Sykes

Nile Rodgers

Omar

Paloma Faith

Pixie Lott

Ray BLK

RAYE

Rita Ora

Robbie Williams

Shakka

Shane Filan

Stormzy

The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend)

Tokio Myers

Tom Grennan

Tony Hadley

Tulisa

WSTRN

