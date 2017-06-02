Accessibility Links

The full line-up for The Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls has been announced

A Breaking Bad star and a member of Rizzle Kicks are among those heading to the island to fend for themselves this season

The star-studded(ish) line-up for the upcoming Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls has been announced…

RJ Mitte, AKA Breaking Bad’s Walter White Jr, Olympian and broadcaster Iwan Thomas and Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan Stephens lead the line of mostly C & D-list celebs who will be honing their survival skills out in the wild for charity this season.

RJ Mitte

Completing the group are former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas, comedian Mark Watson, Olympian and TV presenter Sharron Davies, former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton, comedian and writer Shazia Mirza and TV doctor Sara Kayat.

Lucy Mecklenburgh

The show will follow the same format as the previous celeb special, placing the group on an island in Panama with only the clothes on their back, enough water to last for 24 hours, basic tools and medical supplies.

Proceeds will go towards StandUpToCancer.

The Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls returns to Channel 4 this autumn

