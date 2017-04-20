Will Smith in talks to play the Genie in live-action Aladdin movie

First he was rumoured for the lead in Disney’s live-action remake of Dumbo, and now it looks like Will Smith could be taking on the iconic role of the Genie in Aladdin.

It’s a big lamp to fill after Robin Williams’ hilarious turn in the original 1992 animated movie, but Deadline and other US publications are reporting that Smith is currently “in talks” for the role.

They also report that shooting is set to commence in July in the UK this year.

Guy Ritchie is to direct the remake of the film, the latest Disney live-action reboot hoping to follow the success of Beauty and the Beast, which raked in $1 billion worldwide.

The script for Aladdin was written by John August (Big Fish), and produced by Dan Lin who worked on both Sherlock Holmes movies which were directed by Ritchie.

As well as Tim Burton’s Dumbo – which Smith could reportedly no longer be a part of due to “scheduling conflicts” – Disney also have plans for live-action versions of Mulan, Peter Pan, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Pocahontas.