First look at Dirty Dancing TV remake features Nicole Scherzinger, Abigail Breslin and Sarah Hyland

There will be plenty of lifts in this TV movie, which will take the story beyond where it ended in 1987

It looks like the cast of Dirty Dancing are having the time of their lives.

The new American TV movie remake of the 1987 Patrick Swayze film – featuring THAT iconic lift – stars Little Miss Sunshine star Abigail Breslin as Frances “Baby” Houseman and Colt Prattes as Johnny Castle.

Sarah Hyland plays as Baby’s sister, Debra Messing is Baby’s mother, and Nicole Scherzinger stars as Penny Rivera.

Also on board are Trevor Einhorn as Neil Kellerman, as well as Bruce Greenwood as Baby’s dad and Billy Dee Williams as Tito.

Having finally been allowed to share photos on social media, the cast have really gone for it, giving fans a glimpse of the Catskills.

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th!

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on

Neil and the Houseman's getting lit AF. #dirtydancing

A post shared by Trevor Einhorn (@treveinhorn) on

It looks like they’ll be tackling the classic dance sequence head-on, with Abigail Breslin wearing a very similar dress to Jennifer Grey’s all those years ago.

But that’s not the only dancing they’ll be doing…

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing

A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on

The three-hour TV movie will be broadcast on ABC on 24th May and will take the story beyond where the movie ended in 1987.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
