Someone set the US presidential debate to Dirty Dancing and it’s genius

This person’s had the time of their life

The second US Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has already inspired some offbeat reactions, but among the 68.8 million people watching some viewers had another idea – how perfectly the debate’s “walking around with a microphone” format would lend itself to a stirring power ballad.

And so Dutch talkshow DWDD obliged, syncing footage of the Republican and Democratic nominees with classic Dirty Dancing anthem (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.

The result? Pure art.

Sure, this might be a divisive run for office that has laid bare America’s tortured soul, but we had a few laughs along the road to anarchy, and isn’t that what life’s all about really? Right?

And if nothing else, we’ve learned one thing from this whole affair – nobody puts Hillary in a corner.

