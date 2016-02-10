Original Carry On writer dies aged 93

Carry On writer Norman Hudis has died at his home in California at the age of 93.

Advertisement

After training as a screenwriter at Pinewood Studios, he adapted the first Carry On comedy Carry on Sergeant –starring future Doctor Who William Hartnell – in 1958, when he was 34. Five more followed: Carry On Nurse, Teacher, Constable, Regardless and Cruising.

Hudis wrote in his memoirs about no longer being asked to work on the franchise: “I was disappointed, but it was quite clear that I was tired. They didn’t like my script for Spying – which I was very unhappy with myself – and that was it. But no hard feelings – it was a glorious time.”

A move to the United States followed, as did a successful career writing for shows including The Man from UNCLE, Hawaii Five-O and Buck Rogers in the 25th Century. In 2003, he wrote Seven Deadly Sins Four Deadly Sinners – an anthology of plays for a rotating cast of actresses – and it has toured the UK since.

Advertisement

His widow Rita said in a statement: “He died peacefully at home with myself and Stephen and Kevin, his two sons. He did well to reach 93. We will miss him. Our 60th anniversary would have been on the 28 April.”