Warning – the following could be construed as a spoiler, so look away if you don’t want to know anything about Zombieland: Double Tap.

Post-credits scene one

The first (and frankly, the main) post-credits scene from Zombieland 2 comes fairly quickly after the main film has concluded, with Jessie Eisenberg’s character Columbus interrupting the credits in voiceover to apologise for accidentally murdering actor Bill Murray in the original Zombieland (Murray, who cameoed as himself, pretended to be a zombie and was shot).

During Double Tap, Columbus’ Murray manslaughter comes up once or twice to his intense guilt – and he suggests in his voiceover that people watch what happens next as a semi-apology for his earlier actions.

The credits then cut to Murray, back again as himself, sitting boredly through the junket for a fictional sequel to the Garfield movies he's starred in called Garfield 3: Flabby Tabby.

Comparing the films to the Godfather trilogy before admitting his real reason for starring in the movie – “drugs cost money” – Murray is encouraged to perform a trademark hairball trick by real-life broadcaster Al Roker and others, before Roker begins to retch for real and turns into a zombie.

As others around him are affected, Murray tries to escape, fighting off the undead with a folding chair, plates and other props, while all around him the zombies tear the living to pieces.

“I hate Mondays,” Murray quips as he exits the scene, presumably continuing on to the peaceful existence that we previously met him in during the original Zombieland.

Post-credits scene two

But the fun doesn’t end there. If you wait all the way to the end of the credits – and we mean all the way, it’s a long wait – the most dedicated are rewarded with a second visit from Murray.

This scene essentially functions as an outtake from his earlier Garfield junket appearance, with Murray apparently improvising a different version of his hairball act with a Spanish flavour and inviting laughter from others in the scene with him.

“Pardon my accent,” he concludes.

Zombieland: Double Tap is in UK cinemas now