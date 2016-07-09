Today, however, it's Pegg and his co-star Zachary Quinto's reactions to Takei's comments that are hitting the headlines.

Pegg told The Guardian the he had to "respectfully disagree" with Takei.

While he understood Takei's suggestion that they create a new gay character instead, Pegg said he felt that character would merely be known as a "gay character" and possibly run the risk of becoming a symbol of "tokenism".

Meanwhile Quinto shared his thoughts, and his "disappointment" with Takei's reaction, in an interview with Pedestrian.tv.

"I get it. He has had his own personal journey and has his own personal relationship with this character but, you know, as we established in the first ‘Star Trek’ film in 2009, we’ve created an alternate universe, and my hope is that eventually George can be strengthened by the enormously positive response from especially young people who are heartened by and inspired by this really tasteful and beautiful portrayal of something that I think is gaining acceptance and inclusion in our societies across the world, and should be", Quinto said.

And Pegg took one positive from the whole discussion.

Star Trek Beyond opens in UK cinemas on July 22nd