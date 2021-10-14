Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms reveal whether they would do a Hangover Part 4
The Hangover stars are back together for upcoming animated film Ron's Gone Wrong.
It’s been almost 10 years since the release of the last Hangover film – the blockbuster trilogy starring Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis as friends who retrace their steps after a number of bachelor parties – and while Part III was thought to be the franchise’s final instalment, the stars have teased that there might be more to come.
In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com ahead of the release of their upcoming animated comedy Ron’s Gone Wrong, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis didn’t completely rule out a Hangover Part IV.
When asked whether they would return for another sequel, Helms said, “This Zoom is Hangover Part IV. We’re doing our own Hangover right now,” before Galifianikis joked: “Is [Bradley Cooper] still an actor?”
Ed Helms went on to ask: “Should we do a fourth one?” and when RadioTimes.com said that they should, he replied: “Well, there you go.”
The pair are reunited in Ron’s Gone Wrong – an animated film about Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), an awkward teenager who receives a talking, walking B-bot for his birthday from his father Graham (Ed Helms) after the friend-making robots become the latest craze in schools.
However, Barney soon realises that his robot Ron (Zach Galifianakis) isn’t like the other B-bots, and the two head off on a wild adventure to find out what exactly is wrong with Ron.
Here’s hoping their reunion has inspired them to work together again…
Ron's Gone Wrong is released in UK cinemas on Friday 15th October.