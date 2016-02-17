You can now play a video game to help Leonardo DiCaprio win an Oscar
Published: Wednesday, 17 February 2016 at 11:03 am
The buzz around Leonardo DiCaprio winning his first Oscar this year is getting bigger and bigger. Now, there's a whole video game where you can try and win it for The Revenant star.
Warning: it's addictive. And kind of tough. You might not get any work done today.
Leo's Red Carpet Rampage, created by The Line, calls on you to race him along a red carpet where you must leap over paparazzi, try and outrun Matt Damon, dodge an iceberg and button bash against the clock to write his acceptance speech.
You'll collect Baftas, Golden Globes and the like along the way but the ultimate aim is to scoop that Oscar.
Stretch those gaming fingers out and play...
The Oscars take place on 28th February
