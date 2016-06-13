You can finally listen to Daisy Ridley's song recorded with Barbra Streisand
The Star Wars actress features with Anne Hathaway on Streisand's At the Ballet track
Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley revealed earlier this year that she was recording a song with Barbra Streisand – and now we can finally hear it.
The song, At The Ballet from musical A Chorus Line, sees Ridley team up with fellow actress Anne Hathaway to feature alongside the legendary singer.
The lyrics tell the tale of three women with various experiences of attending dance school. And because we'll look for a Star Wars link wherever we can find one, Ridley rather fittingly plays Bebe, reminiscent of everyone's favourite new droid, BB-8.
Hugh Jackman, Jamie Foxx, Melissa McCarthy and Chris Pine are among the other famous faces to feature on the album entitled Streisand Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.
The album is currently available for pre-order.