You can FINALLY get a sat nav voiced by Morgan Freeman
The actor's dulcet tones can now direct you to work
His velvet voice is one of the most iconic in film history, and now you can hear it in your car: Morgan Freeman has lent his voice to a sat nav.
The actor's been promoting his new film, London Has Fallen, and offered up his vocal chords as part of the publicity campaign.
Gizmodo reports that Freeman is the latest in a line of celebrities who've added their name to the roster of narrators on navigation app Waze.
Vice President Trumbull, Morgan Freeman, guiding you through traffic like a boss! Download now: www.waze.com/get
Previous contributors have included the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger. You wouldn't want to ignore his instructions, would you?
We'll be waiting a while for Freeman guide us up the M4, though: his contributions to the app are currently only available to US users.