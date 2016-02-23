Gizmodo reports that Freeman is the latest in a line of celebrities who've added their name to the roster of narrators on navigation app Waze.

Vice President Trumbull, Morgan Freeman, guiding you through traffic like a boss! Download now: www.waze.com/get Posted by Waze on Monday, 22 February 2016

Previous contributors have included the one and only Arnold Schwarzenegger. You wouldn't want to ignore his instructions, would you?

We'll be waiting a while for Freeman guide us up the M4, though: his contributions to the app are currently only available to US users.