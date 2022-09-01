Finney will star in Mars, a new short film based on "an original universe and characters" created by musician Yungblud (Dominic Harrison).

Yasmin Finney is enjoying a hugely successful year – and following her major part in Netflix hit Heartstopper and her casting in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebrations , she's now landed another role.

The short – which will premiere at the London Film Festival next month – is written by award-winning playwright Chris Bush and directed by Abel Rubinstein.

According to an official press release, the film is set in the north of England and follows a day in the life of Charlie Acaster (Finney), who has only ever wanted a regular teenage existence.

However, as the synopsis reads, "now one extraordinary night will make her reassess what truly matters".

"I am so proud to be a part of Mars and am so excited for everyone to see it,” Finney said in a statement, while Rubinstein was full of praise for the young actress.

"Yasmin is a striking performer,” he said. "She has the ability to tell a whole story with a single look. She utterly embodied the character of Charlie whilst also bringing so much more."

Yasmin Finney Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Ralph Lauren/Getty Images

He added: "Yasmin's quick wit and sense of humour gave Charlie a new dimension. She is clearly destined for greatness and I would love the opportunity to work with her again."

The film was shot in Blackpool in November of last year, and also includes newcomers Leah Choudhry and Pete MacHale as Charlie's friends Maisie and Pete respectively.

