X-Men director thinks Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique should get her own spin-off
She could be set for her own solo adventure, according to Bryan Singer
Jennifer Lawrence's X-Men character Mystique could be set for her own solo spin-off movie.
Director Bryan Singer reckons the blue-skinned shapeshifter would be the perfect candidate for her own film. But it wouldn't necessarily star Lawrence, who has said X-Men: Apocalypse is likely to be her last appearance as the mutant...
"I think [Mystique’s] right for [a solo movie], whether it’s Jennifer or not," Singer revealed.
A change of actress wouldn't be unprecedented. Rebecca Romijn played Mystique in the original X-Men trilogy before Lawrence took over for the last three instalments.
Mystique "has this different view of the world," Singer told Empire. "Xavier can get into Cerebro and look at the world but he’d rather just teach classes and see the beauty of mutants and humans co-existing in his mansion in Westchester. Along comes Raven with a reality check on the state of the world. It opens up a lot of avenues."
More like this
Whether or not Mystique the Movie becomes a reality, we have much more to expect from the X-Men world, including Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine, Channing Tatum's debut as Gambit, a second Deadpool, a potential further X-Men movie, New Mutants and that Dan Stevens spin-off series Legion.
X-Men: Apocalypse is in UK cinemas now