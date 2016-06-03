"I think [Mystique’s] right for [a solo movie], whether it’s Jennifer or not," Singer revealed.

A change of actress wouldn't be unprecedented. Rebecca Romijn played Mystique in the original X-Men trilogy before Lawrence took over for the last three instalments.

Mystique "has this different view of the world," Singer told Empire. "Xavier can get into Cerebro and look at the world but he’d rather just teach classes and see the beauty of mutants and humans co-existing in his mansion in Westchester. Along comes Raven with a reality check on the state of the world. It opens up a lot of avenues."

Whether or not Mystique the Movie becomes a reality, we have much more to expect from the X-Men world, including Hugh Jackman's final Wolverine, Channing Tatum's debut as Gambit, a second Deadpool, a potential further X-Men movie, New Mutants and that Dan Stevens spin-off series Legion.

X-Men: Apocalypse is in UK cinemas now