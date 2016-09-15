When we caught up with him at the launch of his latest film, Bridget Jones’s Baby, he expressed his concern over the impact that Brexit may have on the UK film industry.

Eric Fellner, the head of Working Title, is responsible for a huge roster of 21st century classics.

Atonement, Notting Hill, About a Boy, The Theory of Everything, Love Actually, Pride and Prejudice, Les Misérables... the list goes on.

But when we caught up with him at the launch of his latest film, Bridget Jones’s Baby, he expressed his concern over the impact that Brexit may have on the UK film industry.

While acknowledging that in the short term, the exchange rate could be "massively positive" for British filmmakers, he added that creatively and practically, if we don’t have free movement of labour, “it’s going to cause real problems”.

Hear his thoughts on Britain’s decision to leave the EU below:

Bridget Jones’s Baby is in UK cinemas from Friday 16th September