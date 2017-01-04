Apparently Harrelson is in talks to play a mentor figure to the junior Solo, guiding the future hero of the Rebellion in a similar role to his Hunger Games character Haymitch Abernathy.

However, there are currently no details about his character’s name, profession or background, so we’ll have to wait before we can find out more about exactly who he’s playing – assuming the deal goes through and he officially joins the film.

If he does, he’ll be part of a cast including Donald Glover as the younger Lando Calrissian (originally played by Billy Dee Williams) and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke as the unknown female lead, with The Lego Movie and 22 Jump Street’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing in a film now faced with even higher expectations after the success of Rogue One. No pressure.

More like this

Advertisement

The Han Solo Star Wars film will be released in May 2018