Woody gets existential in Toy Story 4 trailer
What IS a toy? What’s the point of it all? And where can I get my hands on Bo Peep’s snappy new denim number?
After dealing with a usurper in the ranks, being abducted by an evil collector and nearly being burned alive in a furnace, you might think that there’s nothing left to put Woody (Tom Hanks) and his fellow living playthings through in a new Toy Story movie.
However, the first proper trailer for Toy Story 4 shows that Tom Hanks’ Sheriff does still have one foe to face: a sense of existential dread about his purpose, inspired when the home-made “Forky” (Tony Hale) rejects the life of a toy and forces our heroes into a new adventure.
“I was made to help a child,” Woody mumbles as emotion gets the better of him. “I don’t remember it being this hard.”
Cheery! Clearly, this is set to be the Logan of Toy Story films.
In lighter news, the trailer (nicely soundtracked with The Beach Boys) also reunites Woody with a newly trousered and independent Bo Peep (Annie Potts) not seen since the second Toy Story film, who seems to have dealt with her own retirement from Andy’s bedroom by finding a new home in a funfair.
And Woody will definitely need her Rey-from-The-Force-Awakens-esque staff skills when he encounters some seriously creepy living ventriloquist’s dummies, proving that Sid’s Frankenstein toys in the very first Toy Story were just the start of the franchise’s darker side.
Can Woody reunite with Buzz and the other toys? Will Forky find new purpose outside of his original, soup-based instincts? And what on Earth will happen when the ventriloquist dolls become some sort of ill-defined Twitter meme that will haunt us for months to come?
For now, God Only Knows.
Toy Story 4 will be released in UK cinemas on the 21st June