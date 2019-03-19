“I was made to help a child,” Woody mumbles as emotion gets the better of him. “I don’t remember it being this hard.”

Cheery! Clearly, this is set to be the Logan of Toy Story films.

In lighter news, the trailer (nicely soundtracked with The Beach Boys) also reunites Woody with a newly trousered and independent Bo Peep (Annie Potts) not seen since the second Toy Story film, who seems to have dealt with her own retirement from Andy’s bedroom by finding a new home in a funfair.

More like this

And Woody will definitely need her Rey-from-The-Force-Awakens-esque staff skills when he encounters some seriously creepy living ventriloquist’s dummies, proving that Sid’s Frankenstein toys in the very first Toy Story were just the start of the franchise’s darker side.

Can Woody reunite with Buzz and the other toys? Will Forky find new purpose outside of his original, soup-based instincts? And what on Earth will happen when the ventriloquist dolls become some sort of ill-defined Twitter meme that will haunt us for months to come?

For now, God Only Knows.

Advertisement

Toy Story 4 will be released in UK cinemas on the 21st June