“We are going to see her coming of age, the entire history, what’s her mission,” said Gal Gadot, the actress portraying Wonder Woman.

Chris Pine, Danny Huston and Robin Wright co-star with Gadot in the film.

“Telling a story of this now is pivotal and important, the story of a very powerful woman,” Pine said in the clip above.

Wonder Woman is set to be released in cinemas from 23rd June 2017.