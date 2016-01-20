Wonder Woman prepares for war in first movie footage
Gal Gadot is the Amazon princess tasked with defending mankind in the upcoming Warner Brothers superhero film
While everyone's anticipation for Batman v Superman continues to ramp up, Warner Brothers Studios have teased us with a look ahead to their next film after superheroes collide: Wonder Woman.
In new footage released during the CW's "Dawn of the Justice League" special, we see Wonder Woman fighting, training and trying to blend in to the human world.
“We are going to see her coming of age, the entire history, what’s her mission,” said Gal Gadot, the actress portraying Wonder Woman.
Chris Pine, Danny Huston and Robin Wright co-star with Gadot in the film.
“Telling a story of this now is pivotal and important, the story of a very powerful woman,” Pine said in the clip above.
Wonder Woman is set to be released in cinemas from 23rd June 2017.