Leading lady Gal Gadot is Israeli and served in the Israeli army (almost everyone over the age in Israel does at some point, national service is compulsory for Jewish, Druze and Circassian citizens over the age of 18) for two years as a combat trainer.

That same army remains officially at war with Lebanon, though the two nations have observed a ceasefire since 2006.

Lebanon has a history of boycotting Israeli products as a result of the ongoing tensions between the countries. The Ministry of Economy and Trade first made the formal request to ban the film as part of its ongoing campaign to prevent “enemy attempts to infiltrate our markets”.

They requested a ban on Gadot’s last big superhero outing in Batman v Superman, but it wasn’t approved.

With Wonder Woman, though, it seems they were ultimately successful, as the country’s Grand Cinemas chain revealed it wouldn’t be able to show the film.

Wonder Woman opens in UK cinemas on June 1st