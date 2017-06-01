Wonder Woman banned in Lebanon over Gal Gadot casting
Lebanese authorities have issues with the film because Gadot served in the Israeli army
Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman may be getting rave reviews from critics around the world but the people of Lebanon won’t be able to see if the film lives up to the hype.
The BBC reports that the Lebanese interior ministry banned the film on a recommendation from the country’s General Security directorate.
Leading lady Gal Gadot is Israeli and served in the Israeli army (almost everyone over the age in Israel does at some point, national service is compulsory for Jewish, Druze and Circassian citizens over the age of 18) for two years as a combat trainer.
That same army remains officially at war with Lebanon, though the two nations have observed a ceasefire since 2006.
Lebanon has a history of boycotting Israeli products as a result of the ongoing tensions between the countries. The Ministry of Economy and Trade first made the formal request to ban the film as part of its ongoing campaign to prevent “enemy attempts to infiltrate our markets”.
They requested a ban on Gadot’s last big superhero outing in Batman v Superman, but it wasn’t approved.
With Wonder Woman, though, it seems they were ultimately successful, as the country’s Grand Cinemas chain revealed it wouldn’t be able to show the film.
Wonder Woman opens in UK cinemas on June 1st