Also offering a few hints towards this outcome is the poster for the film, which sees Wolverine’s trademark claws extending from a hand criss-crossed with scars and other injuries, implying that his famed healing powers may be fading as he ages.

Less ambiguously, director James Mangold also alluded to this in a page released from the movie’s screenplay yesterday, where he describes Logan’s “diminished healing factor” and abilities that “aren’t what they once were.”

If all this makes you think that this film could be the end for Jackman’s Wolverine, you’re probably right – the Australian actor has previously said this will be his last time in the role, and given the script it seems plausible that Logan may be going out in a blaze of glory this time around.

Still, we probably won’t be without a clawed X-Man for long – because we’ll be a mutant monkey’s uncle if the child’s hand also in the film’s poster isn’t a hint that Wolverine’s female clone X-23 (from the source comics) won’t be taking over the mantle.

God know what they’ll call her films, though – X-23’s real name is Laura, which is even less of a punchy title to draw in the kids…

Logan will be released in March 2017