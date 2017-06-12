The remark could sting Johnson who regards Churchill as a personal hero and has even written a book about him – The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History – in 2014.

Said Cox: “Churchill would have thought Donald Trump was an idiot. He was a man of principle, and I don’t think he would have liked Boris Johnson, who wrote a book about him. Johnson thinks of himself as Churchill, but he hasn’t got the gumption of Churchill. He is an opportunist, and he is about as deep as a blackhead.”

Cox is starring in the film Churchill and was given a warm welcome to the part by John Lithgow, who portrayed the politician recently in Netflix drama The Crown.

More like this

“He very sweetly sent me an email welcoming me into the fraternity,” Cox reveals. That’s John. He’s a very generous human being.”

Churchill is in cinemas from Friday 16th June

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Brian Cox in the new issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale in shops and via iTunes from Tuesday