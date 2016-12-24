“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities”, they told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics were ready and waiting when the flight landed, NBC reports.

“At 12.11pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest.

More like this

LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Fellow travellers on board the flight identified the Star Wars actress as the passenger who had fallen ill, tweeting their shock.

Warwick Davis and Gwendoline Christie also tweet their support for the actress, while Graham Norton simply told her "don't even think about it".

Adam Hills dedicated the last few moments on Friday night’s The Last Leg to the actress and friend of the show, wishing her well and warning 2016 not to take another screen legend.

Advertisement

Representatives for Fisher have yet to respond to RadioTimes.com’s requests for comment.