William Shatner, Peter Mayhew and Mark Hamill rally support for Carrie Fisher as Star Wars actress suffers heart attack
The Star Wars legend is reported to have gone into cardiac arrest on board a flight from London to Los Angeles
William Shatner, Mark Hamill and Peter Mayhew have been leading the call for support for Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, 60, who reportedly suffered a heart attack on a flight from London to LA.
A United Airlines representative confirmed that one of the passengers on board a flight from London became unresponsive as the airline made its descent into LAX, but did not name Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.
“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities”, they told The Hollywood Reporter.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said paramedics were ready and waiting when the flight landed, NBC reports.
“At 12.11pm the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest.
More like this
LAFD firefighter paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival, provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”
Fellow travellers on board the flight identified the Star Wars actress as the passenger who had fallen ill, tweeting their shock.
Warwick Davis and Gwendoline Christie also tweet their support for the actress, while Graham Norton simply told her "don't even think about it".
Adam Hills dedicated the last few moments on Friday night’s The Last Leg to the actress and friend of the show, wishing her well and warning 2016 not to take another screen legend.
Representatives for Fisher have yet to respond to RadioTimes.com’s requests for comment.