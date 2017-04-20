They also report that shooting is set to commence in July in the UK this year.

Guy Ritchie is to direct the remake of the film, the latest Disney live-action reboot hoping to follow the success of Beauty and the Beast, which raked in $1 billion worldwide.

The script for Aladdin was written by John August (Big Fish), and produced by Dan Lin who worked on both Sherlock Holmes movies which were directed by Ritchie.

As well as Tim Burton’s Dumbo – which Smith could reportedly no longer be a part of due to “scheduling conflicts” – Disney also have plans for live-action versions of Mulan, Peter Pan, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Pocahontas.