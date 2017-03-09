Posting a photo on Facebook of Tavaré lying in a hospital bed and managing to give a thumbs up, his wife Laura asked fans for their support.

"This is Laura here," she wrote. "Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision.

"He's currently in ICU intensive care. He's had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery.

"This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this."

The 54-year-old took over the part of Tom the Innkeeper from Derek Deadman, re-imagining the Leaky Cauldron's proprietor as a hunchbacked, slightly creepy bald man.

Aside from Harry Potter, comedian and actor Tavaré also co-wrote and starred in Bafta-winning ITV series The Sketch Show.

He is next due on screen in upcoming movies The Magnificent Room and Cockroaches, and was scheduled to take part in a stand-up tour in the spring.

Friends and fans have sent their support, with hundreds of messages wishing him well.

One wrote, "My thoughts are with you both and everyone affected. Stay strong, big man," while another added: "Thanks for letting us know Laura bless you both with the strength to get through this. Sending you both positive thoughts."