Wicked fans have had to endure the longest interval of all time between Acts 1 and 2 of the hit musical – but the second part of the film adaptation is finally arriving in cinemas this weekend.

Titled Wicked: For Good – after the most well-known song in the show's second act – cinemagoers can expect another colourful adventure to Oz, complete with no shortage of beloved songs. And this second film also has something the previous one didn't: some brand new, original numbers.

Original composer Stephen Schwartz has penned two new tracks – one each for the film's main stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – with all the signs so far suggesting that they'll be the perfect complement to the songs fans already know and love.

So, which songs from the original musical feature in For Good? And what do we know about the new music? Read on for everything you need to know about the Wicked: For Good soundtrack, including where and when you can stream it and how to buy physical copies on CD and Vinyl.

Wicked: For Good soundtrack – all the songs in Part 2

You can find the full list of tracks which appear in the film below – most of which come from Act 2 of the stage musical.

All tracks are written by Stephen Schwartz

Every Day More Wicked performed by Cynthia Erivo (featuring Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande)

performed by Cynthia Erivo (featuring Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande) Thank Goodness/I Couldn't Be Happier performed by Ariana Grande (featuring Michelle Yeoh)

performed by Ariana Grande (featuring Michelle Yeoh) No Place Like Home performed by Cynthia Erivo

performed by Cynthia Erivo The Wicked Witch of the East performed by Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, and Ethan Slater

performed by Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, and Ethan Slater Wonderful performed by Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo

performed by Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo I'm Not That Girl (Reprise) performed by Ariana Grande

performed by Ariana Grande As Long as You're Mine performed by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey

performed by Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey No Good Deed performed by Cynthia Erivo

performed by Cynthia Erivo March of the Witch Hunters performed by Cast and Ethan Slater

performed by Cast and Ethan Slater The Girl in the Bubble performed by Ariana Grande

performed by Ariana Grande For Good performed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

performed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Finale: For Good (Reprise) performed by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & Cast

What are the new songs in Wicked: For Good?

While all of the songs in the first film were taken directly from the stage show – albeit significantly extended in some cases – this time around, two brand new original songs have been composed by creator Stephen Schwartz especially for the film, one each for the two leads.

Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba will perform a song titled No Place Like Home, with the star telling Variety last December that the song was "so special to me".

She explained: "When we filmed it, the entire crew was in tears. I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is."

A 30-second segment of the song has already debuted ahead of the film's release.

Meanwhile, the new track for Ariana Grande's Glinda is called The Girl in the Bubble, with Grande explaining in a recent interview with Empire that she was "so grateful" for the number.

Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda in Wicked: For Good. Universal

"We get to see [Glinda] decide, ‘I’m going to change the course of Oz. I’m going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people," she said. "She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I’m so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character."

Back in 2023, Schwartz had exclusively told RadioTimes.com that it had been a "privilege" to write new songs for the film's two leads.

"We weren't really able to get the whole story into one movie without it being far too long," he said of the decision to split the story into two parts.

"[But] it did leave some room for exploration that has led to a couple of new songs, and it's just been a privilege to be able to write with the voices of Cynthia and Ariana in mind."

It's also worth noting that although not an entirely new composition, the film's opening number – Every Day More Wicked – is an expansion of the beginning of the original version of Thank Goodness.

How to listen to the Wicked: For Good soundtrack

The soundtrack album – which is already available for pre-saving – will be released on 21st November 2025, exactly the same day as the film. So you'll be able to listen to your favourite songs on repeat as soon as you leave the cinema.

It will be available to stream on all the usual platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music and more, while physical media lovers will also have the option to buy CD and Vinyl copies.

Wicked: For Good is scheduled for release in UK cinemas on 21st November 2025.

