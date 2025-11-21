❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Eight production secrets from behind the scenes of Wicked: For Good
The sequel's sets are an impressive feat from production designer Nathan Crowley.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Friday, 21 November 2025 at 1:05 pm
Authors
Katelyn MensahSenior Entertainment Writer
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.
Patrick CremonaSenior Film Writer
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad