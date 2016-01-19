According to EurekAlert, In order for humans to pull off Spider-Man-style feats, we would need to have 40% of our body surface, which is about 80% of our front, covered in sticky footpads.

"If a human, for example, wanted to walk up a wall the way a gecko does, we'd need impractically large sticky feet - our shoes would need to be a European size 145 or a US size 114," says Cambridge zoologist Dr Walter Federle.

Ah well. Perhaps there's still hope that we could invent a way to sling webs from our wrists.