JK Rowling might be expanding her Wizarding World, introducing us to more and more magical schools. But there is still only one enchanting educational institution we want to study at.

Advertisement

Like the funny chaps over at CollegeHumour (see below, but be warned – strong language), the thought has crossed our minds that more schools = more chances of getting that illusive acceptance letter. Perhaps there's an adult education school in the central London area that offers evening classes?