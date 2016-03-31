Why Hogwarts is still the only wizarding school we want to go to
In case you needed more proof...
Published: Thursday, 31 March 2016 at 10:06 am
JK Rowling might be expanding her Wizarding World, introducing us to more and more magical schools. But there is still only one enchanting educational institution we want to study at.
Like the funny chaps over at CollegeHumour (see below, but be warned – strong language), the thought has crossed our minds that more schools = more chances of getting that illusive acceptance letter. Perhaps there's an adult education school in the central London area that offers evening classes?
But really our hearts lie with Hogwarts and Hogwarts alone. Because have you thought about American tuition fees? Wizard loans? Wait lists?
"Magic schools aren't all like what you see in the movies," croaks the wise sorting hat...
