Radcliffe is the wealthiest young actor and comes in tenth on the young rich list, topping fellow franchise star Robert Pattinson who is worth £60m thanks to the Twilight films.

Watson is third, having accrued a fortune of £30m, up from £27m in 2013 but half that of Radcliffe's. "She hasn't had a huge film role since her Harry Potter days," says Coxon. "The biblical epic Noah is her last big role - it topped the US box office and took £26.4m in its opening weekend."

So, does she have the potential to one day overtake her co-star? "I think she's set to go even bigger because she's establishing herself in smaller roles in leading films," explains Coxon. "It would depend. She needs to have a big role that paid her a lot of money, or two or three. She's been studying and she does quite a bit of modelling as well and roles for leading women are always difficult to find."

More like this

Meanwhile, the pair's co-star Rupert Grint is sitting on a fortune of £25m, putting him at equal 24th on the young rich list thanks to his Potter days and roles in CBGB and Postman Pat: The Movie.

However, Coxon believes Radcliffe to be the stand-out star of the trio and the British entertainment industry. "I would personally put money on Daniel Radcliffe being the outstanding talent of the next ten years in terms of British entertainment in stage and film. I just think he's got it. He seems to me to be a consummate actor, able to turn his hand to a lot of different roles, and he’s quickly established himself as a big name above and beyond Harry Potter.

"He's obviously an exceptional actor because he's equally at home on stage and on the big screen. He can go from strength to strength."

The full annual Sunday Times Rich List is published today (Sunday 18 May)

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes