Who would win in a fight between Superman and the Hulk? Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has an unexpected answer
Where’s the Marvel loyalty, James?
Comic-book fans love to imagine who would win if their favourite heroes decided to duke it out (as some movie studios seem to have noticed), and Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is no exception – although for someone who works for comics giant Marvel, he has some off-message opinions.
You see, when speaking in a Facebook live Q and A session, Gunn was asked whether Marvel’s jade giant the Hulk would beat rival company DC’s Man of Steel Superman, only to give a non-brand-loyal (if probably realistic) response.
“Hulk vs Superman, who wins? Probably Superman, right?” Gunn said to his viewers (see full video below). “He’s much more powerful than Hulk.”
Now, before angry comic-book fans start pointing out that the madder Hulk gets the stronger Hulk gets or that Bruce Banner could out-think the Man of Tomorrow, we should probably point out that Gunn doesn’t seem to take these sort of superheroic spats that seriously.
After all, when asked how one of his Guardians of the Galaxy characters (Dave Bautista’s Drax) would take on comic-book baddie Kang, he simply stated: “Kang vs Drax, who wins? Whoever the writers decide will win.”
In other words, it’s not the central point of his work in directing cosmic adventure films (including the currently-shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2) – and that's OK.
Really, we should all take a look at ourselves in situations like this and try to be a bit more sensible like Gunn.
Let's all grow up a little and face it – no matter how much we like Mark Ruffalo, Superman could just throw Hulk into space and laser his head off before he got a single smash in. That’s just science.