Its seven nominations rightly celebrate its technical genius, but for a film that united critics and fans in adoration, Mad Max didn't get much love in the headline-grabbing categories like Best Film. Charlize Theron and Ton Hardy were also absent from the lead acting categories but it was the decision to overlook director George Miller that really got Twitter's goat.

45 Years (Best Film, Leading Actress for Charlotte Rampling and Leading Actor for Tom Courtenay)

It is a delight to see so many British films and actors in the running, yet one of the big omissions is 45 Years which finds itself with just one nomination for Outstanding British Film. The harrowing feature won five-star reviews across the board, heaping praise on leading actors Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay, yet neither earned a place on a shortlist which instead recognised fellow Brits Eddie Redmayne and Maggie Smith.

Joy (Leading Actress for Jennifer Lawrence)

A film starring Jennifer Lawrence alongside Robert de Niro directed by two-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell and released at the start of the year. Joy seemed made for awards. The finished product – about the invention of a miracle mop – may have been flawed, but Jennifer Lawrence's performance has earned high praise. Yet Joy is entirely absent from today's shortlist with no Leading Actress nomination for the Hunger Games star.

Sicario (Sound)

Granted it's not the omission that everyone's talking about, but the lack of a nomination for the sound in Sicario has raised a few eyebrows. The heart-stoping crime thriller has picked up a nod for Best Original Score, but the delicately crafted sound and atmospherics were a huge talking point upon the film's release.