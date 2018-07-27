Here’s everything you need to know about the clumsy secret agent’s upcoming call out of retirement...

When is Johnny English Strikes Again released in UK cinemas?

This film will be released in the UK on 5th October 2018. This is seven years after the previous movie and more than 15 years since the first instalment. Hopefully, it’s worth the wait!

The spy comedy is penned by screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have teamed up on James Bond films Skyfall, Spectre and Casino Royale, amongst others, so know the area well. David Kerr, who has previously directed episodes of Fresh Meat and Inside No 9, will helm the project.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can watch it right here!

What will happen in Johnny English Strikes Again?

Seven years after the events of Reborn, accident-prone Johnny English has retired from spying and is enjoying the quiet life of a teacher (with unconventional teaching methods). But after a hacker unveils the identities of all active British undercover agents, MI7 calls English for help. He is the Secret Service’s last hope – unfortunately.

Johnny English, along with sidekick Bough and a new array of high-tech weapons, are sent on a mission to the south of France in search of the cybercriminal. The two are sure to bumble their way to victory.

Who is in the cast?

Rowan Atkinson returns as the inept Johnny English. He’s of course best known for his iconic characters Mr Bean (who even appeared during the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics) and Blackadder.

After his no-show in the second film, Ben Miller makes his comeback as Johnny English’s loyal sidekick, Angus Bough. Miller recently appeared as Colonel Lancaster in Paddington 2.

They will be joined by iconic film star Emma Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Saving Mr Banks, Harry Potter), who will appear as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, along with Olga Kurylenko – AKA Bond girl Camille Montes in Quantum of Solace – as Ophelia, and Adam James (Doctor Foster) as Pegasus.

Pippa Bennett-Warner will also feature as the character Lesley, Jake Lacy as Jason, Miranda Hennessy as Tara and Irena Tyshyna as Viola Lynch. Other confirmed co-stars are David Mumeni, Tuncay Gunes, Samantha Russell, Nick Owenford and Junichi Kajioka.