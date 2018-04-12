THE TITAN ★★

Sam Worthington stars here as a soldier recruited into a training programme that evolves humans to adapt to life on Titan, a distant moon orbiting Saturn that has an atmosphere similar to ours. Despite a grand opening, this low-budget sci-fi is a slow, peculiar film… READ FULL REVIEW

CUSTODY ★★★★

No one does heavy-duty domestic drama quite like the French. After a keep-your-wits-about-you opening salvo of background dialogue, the feature debut of director Xavier Legrand (elaborating on the plot of his Oscar-nominated 2013 short Just before Losing Everything) hurls you headlong into… READ FULL REVIEW

TRUTH OR DARE ★★

A malevolent spirit joins in a student game in this schlocky horror in the bloody vein of Final Destination. READ REVIEW

A GENTLE CREATURE ★★★★

A Russian woman travels to where her husband is in prison, only to find herself in her own personal hell. READ REVIEW

MARLINA THE MURDERER IN FOUR ACTS ★★★★

If Sergio Leone had made a feminist revenge western, it might have been a bit like this wry tale from Indonesia. READ REVIEW



WESTERN ★★★★

German labourers clash with Bulgarian villagers in a film that may be Eastern European in location, but is imbued with the stylings of the Old West. READ REVIEW



