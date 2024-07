Check out our selection of the best sci-fi films on Netflix UK below.

It arguably deserved a cinema release, but this brilliant sci-fi starring Natalie Portman instead arrived straight to Netflix in the UK. Brave storytelling and bewitching cinematography. Watch on Netflix

Guardians of the Galaxy vol.2

Chris Pratt leads a ramshackle bunch of intergalactic outcasts who band together to form an alternative Avengers-style crime-fighting collective - with a slightly looser moral compass. Watch on Netflix

See You Yesterday

Two Brooklyn teenagers build makeshift time machines to save their brother from being wrongfully killed by a police officer in this warm and timely teen sci-fi flick. Watch on Netflix

Hellboy II

Guillermo del Toro's take on the demonic superhero. As ever, the world the director has crafted is a sight to behold. Watch on Netflix

Back to the Future 1-3

The complete adventures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly are available for your retro sci-fi comedy pleasure. Watch on Netflix

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Tom Holland stars as the third – and very best – iteration of the web-slinger since the turn of the century in this standalone caper from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film has a John Hughes vibe to it, and features a heavy nod to Ferris Bueller’s day off. All in all, it’s a lot of fun. Watch on Netflix

Looper

Trippy thriller from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis as time-travelling hitmen. Again, this is director Johnson's only movie currently on Netflix, so savour it while you can. Watch on Netflix

Pacific Rim

Robots battling giant sea monsters, Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and Guillermo del Toro. What more could you want of a January evening in? Watch on Netflix

Ex Machina

Computer programmer Domhnall Gleeson goes through the looking-glass when he wins a competition to spend a week residing with the reclusive creator of the world's top search engine. Watch on Netflix

iBoy

An interesting indie original released on Netflix and starring Maisie Williams and Bill Milner. A teen gets shards of his smartphone lodged in his brain after an accident, and finds he can control electronic devices with his mind. Watch on Netflix

