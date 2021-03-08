11 incredible movies you can buy and keep without a subscription

You may have had more than your fair share of nights in over the past year, but that doesn’t mean curling up on the sofa with that film or box set you’ve been desperate to see should be any less special.

A celebration of some of the latest and best film and TV shows, UNFORGETTABLE ENTERTAINMENT can be found on all digital stores including Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Rakuten TV and more. With an enormous range of film and TV shows to Download & Keep at the push of a button, from golden era classics to the latest Hollywood blockbusters, all available instantly and with no need for a subscription.

Take a look at just 11 of the unmissable movies that you can buy, keep and watch again and again on all your different devices, across UNFORGETTABLE ENTERTAINMENT’s library.

1. Joker

This dark origin story of Batman’s ultimate nemesis was one of the biggest film events of 2019, and for good reason. Joaquin Phoenix gives a terrifying Oscar-winning performance as perennial loser and wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, who embarks on a murderous rampage in the decaying surroundings of 1980s Gotham.

2. Trolls World Tour

Get the kids singing and dancing along to this fantastically fun musical extravaganza. The second instalment sees the characters discover the six musical Troll tribes, which coexist together happily until they’re threatened by the devious plans of Queen Barb of the Rock Tribe. Can the music be revived before her plan succeeds?

3. Spider-Man: Far from Home

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man™: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man™: Homecoming series. Our friendly neighbourhood superhero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent.

4. Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

5. Mamma Mia!

Time to open a bottle of wine, dust off your vocal chords and settle in for a fab Friday night. Follow the story of Donna (Meryl Streep) and her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she attempts to find out the identity of her father on an idyllic Greek island, with plenty of Abba classics to sing along to along the way. Dominic Cooper, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth also star.

6. Paddington 2

As a treat before the kids go to bed, why not dive in to this enchanting second helping of the world’s favourite bear. With Paddington framed for theft and locked up in prison, the Browns are desperate to be reunited with him. Can they hatch a plan to defeat the dastardly Phoenix Buchanan, played with entertaining relish by Hugh Grant?

7. Bombshell

Discover the story of the three female Fox News presenters who sought to expose the systematic sexual harassment they suffered by CEO Roger Ailes. Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie star in this intriguing drama that cuts to the very dark heart of modern American media and politics.

8. 2001: A Space Odyssey

If you’re in the mood to open your mind with an epic, this 1968 Stanley Kubrick masterpiece is your best bet. This grand exploration into space is full of awe-inspiring, expansive cinematography, and is a prescient commentary on man’s relationship with technology, the cycle of life and all that drives our civilisation.

9. Knives Out

This playful crime caper features an all-star cast and is the perfect centrepiece for a fun Saturday night in front of the telly. When wealthy novelist Harlan (Christopher Plummer) is found dead, the search is on to find who did it, and which family member will gain the most from it. Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis also star.

10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

This magical adventure from the world of J. K. Rowling takes us to New York in 1926. Awkward but brilliant British wizard (Eddie Redmayne) is on a stopover visit, but all hell breaks loose when the creatures in his suitcase escape across the city, putting him, his friends and themselves in danger.

11. Unhinged

Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced – road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion.

