You can’t have avoided Disney’s Frozen, the biggest animated film of all time. Well, it’s back. Anna and Elsa will take on new challenges as they leave Arendelle. Rumours are rife about the potential plot but maybe we need to Let it Go and just wait to see what happens. Read more

Starring: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff

Rey, Finn and Poe will face down the First Order in this last instalment of the Skywalker saga which also bids farewell to Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia using previously-filmed footage. Read more

Starring: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Kelly-Marie Tran, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Richard E Grant

KP Nuts About Summer Blockbusters Quiz

It's going to be a fantastic summer packed with amazing Hollywood movies. But how much do you know about the season's top films and their stars?

In the Toy Story series, where does Woody famously have a snake?

Taron Egerton plays Elton John in the biopic Rocketman. What is the name of the character Taron pays in the Kingsman films?

In this summer’s live-action version of The Lion King, who is the voice of Pumbaa?

In the new Richard Curtis/Danny Boyle film Yesterday, the main character is the only person who can remember the music of which band?

Tom Holland stars in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But in which movie did he first play the web-slinging super hero?

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stars which two A-list heartthrobs?

Joaquin Phoenix plays which Batman villain in the franchise’s latest reboot?

Hobbs & Shaw is a spin-off movie from which popular franchise?

Playing with Fire – 27th December 2019

John Cena as a fire superintendent babysitting three children who he rescues from a fire. What more do you need? American comedy Playing with Fire will make a fiery entrance onto our screens at the end of the year.

Starring: John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, John Leguizamo

Science meets spy in this comedy animation with Will Smith playing a smooth, suave agent who must team up with Tom Holland, a chaotic scientist, to save the world.

Starring: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Ben Mendelsohn, Rashida Jones, DJ Khaled, Rachel Brosnahan

Plus there's even more to look forward to in 2020...

As we all know, the modern fantasy world involves unicorns eating out of bins, trolls manning tolls and lazy gnomes being employed as gardeners. So, when two elf siblings set off an adventure, will it shake up this magical monotony?

Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Troll duo Poppy and Branch are back as they discover six other troll tribes, all of different musical genres. When Hard-Rock royalty wants to overcome all six, Poppy must unite the tribes to save their music.

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, James Corden, Ozzy Osbourne, Kenan Thompson, Kunal Nayyar, Jamie Dornan, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J Blige

Youtube

The ever-popular Scooby-Doo is back on our screens in 2020 in this comedy animation. With Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried as just some of those meddling kids, it's shaping up to be a must-watch.

Starring: Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Frank Welker, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, Ken Jeong, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Tracy Morgan

This comedy film based on the popular SpongeBob TV series will be the first since the death of the character's creator, Stephen Hillenburg, in November 2018. A wonderfully-named sequel to 2015's Sponge Out of Water, we’ll have to wait and see if It's a Wonderful Sponge lives up to fans' expectations...

Starring: Tom Kenny, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, Snoop Dogg

We're returning to the world of Despicable Me with a sequel to spin-off Minions. Little has been released about the animation yet, but it is sure to feature chaos, mischief and bananas.

Starring: Steve Carrell, Pierre Coffin

Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds are back as prehistoric family, the Croods. The Dreamworks film caved the way, and we can only hope that the sequel follows its success.

Starring: Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Nicolas Cage, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann

Kids films already released in 2019

The Angry Birds was a smash hit when it was released back in 2016. Now, those riled up birds are back for a sequel, in which they build an uneasy alliance with the pigs to fight a mysterious purple bird – Zeta – and avoid the threat of a new ice age.

Starring: Peter Dinklage, Josh Gad, Jason Sudeikis, Dove Cameron, Maya Rudolph, Nicki Minaj, Awkwafina, Danny McBride, Sterling K. Brown

We’ve had the Lego Movies, and now it’s Playmobil’s turn. The world of Playmobil comes to life as real-life Marla travels into the animated universe to find her younger brother.

Starring: Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gabriel Bateman, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, Meghan Trainor

Dora the explorer, the 7-year-old with the talking backpack, is no longer. In this new live-action film, Dora is facing the more real challenges of High School, as well as taking on an exciting adventure to rescue her parents and uncover the mysteries of the lost City of Gold.

Starring: Isabela Moner, Eva Longoria, Nicholas Coombe, Michael Peña, Benicio Del Toro

With pop singers such as Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson, UglyDolls describes itself as the "movie musical of the year". Can the UglyDolls find the real value in being unique as they come face-to-face with doll perfection?

Starring: Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Pitbull, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton, Wanda Sykes, Bebe Rexha, Charlie XCX, Lizzo, Nick Jonas

Just when everyone thought that Yeti’s weren’t real, one lands on Yi’s apartment in Shanghai. Marvel’s Chloe Bennet must beat a Yeti-capturer and a zoologist to return him to his family in this heart-warming film.

Starring: Chloe Bennet, Sarah Paulson, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Eddie Izzard, Albert Tsai

Disney is on a roll with their live-action remakes. Next up is a sequel to Maleficent starring Angelina Jolie, based on the villain of Sleeping Beauty. Set a few years on from the first instalment, this new movie sees Aurora's engagement – and Maleficent's less than ideal reaction.

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sam Riley, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Aliens and talking sheep do not mix often, however the second Shaun the Sheep movie – Farmageddon – combines the two when an extra-terrestrial crash-lands near the farm. Shaun and the Alien seek to find the spaceship, whilst being chased by a more sinister force.

Starring: Justin Fletcher, John Sparkes, Kate Harbour

“Think your family is weird?” is the slogan for the latest take on the beloved Addams Family. This animated version will have a new twist – as the family prepares for a reunion and takes on a reality TV host – but it promises to have the same strange, creepy feel to it.

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Finn Wolfhard, Chloë Grace Moretz, Allison Janney, Bette Midler, Nick Kroll