Who is nominated?

See here for the full list of nominations.

The Shape of Water leads the pack, up for a whopping 12 awards, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour follow closely with nine nods each.

The prize for Bafta's Rising Star – the only award voted for by the public – will be contested by Daniel Kaluuya, Tessa Thompson, Florence Pugh, Josh O'Connor and Timothée Chalamet.

Who is attending?

Joanna Lumley replaces Stephen Fry to host this year’s ceremony. Prince William will present Sir Ridley Scott with the Bafta Fellowship and other stars expected to walk the red carpet include Margot Robbie, Daniel Day-Lewis, Frances McDormand, Daniel Kaluuya, Saoirse Ronan, Gary Oldman, Lesley Manville, Timothée Chalamet and many more.