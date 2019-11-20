It's very nearly time to start opening those advent calendars! If you're hoping for a festive rom-com with a magical twist behind your first advent door, The Holiday Calendar – one of the best Christmas movies on Netflix in 2019 – might be for you...

What is The Holiday Calendar about?

The Holiday Calendar follows Abby, an amateur photographer who inherits an advent calendar that can predict the future. Abby then uses this magic gift to get her dream job, bond with her family and, of course, maybe even find love.