Over his short career, the star had established himself as one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, in so small part due to his memorable leading performance in the acclaimed MCU flick Black Panther – which earned him several plaudits including a People's Choice Award for Male Movie Star of the Year.

The tragic death of Chadwick Boseman was met with an outpouring of grief when it was announced in August 2020, with tributes flooding in from fans and celebrities around the world.

Naturally, many fans have been wondering how new sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would pay tribute to the late star, and what role his character King T'Challa would play in the movie.

Now that the film has been released, we have the answer to that question – and you can find out everything you need to know below.

What happens to T’Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther/T'Challa.

The film opens with a scene explaining that T'Challa is suffering from an illness that has left him in a critical condition.

We see Shuri (Letitia Wright) praying that a miracle cure can be found, with the King's sister heard saying: "Please allow me to heal my brother of this illness and I will never question you again."

Unfortunately, T'Challa dies while she’s in the lab, meaning she never gets the chance to say goodbye.

The nature of T'Challa's illness is never revealed, with a news report referring to it only as an "undisclosed illness”, but Shuri later mentions that her brother “suffered in silence” for a long time before coming to her for help.

So, it seems that T’Challa knew that he was sick for some time but didn’t want the information to be public - something which touchingly mirrors Boseman's own experiences in real life.

