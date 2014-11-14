Alan Turing's mighty intellect is the story of The Imitation Game. Not only did the mathematician and codebreaker help build our earliest computers, he also headed up the team at Bletchley Park responsible for cracking the German Enigma code, essentially winning us the Second World War. And yet we know very little about him.

Well, that's all about to change with Benedict Cumberbatch's Oscar-tipped portrayal opposite Keira Knightley, Allen Leech, Charles Dance, Mark Strong, Matthew Beard and more.