Despite only being mentioned briefly in the first movie, it looks like he’s going to have a bigger part in the next film.

Turner is best-known on TV for playing Anatole Kuragin in War & Peace last year, and also Eli in E4’s Glue alongside smaller roles in the likes of Ripper Street and The Town. He got his big break five years ago starring alongside Helen McCrory in three-part ITV drama Leaving.

Callum Turner. We can see the Redmayne resemblance.

The second film of the franchise is likely to see Dumbledore join Newt in a clash with Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who appeared for just a few minutes towards the end of the movie.

According to a release from Warner Bros, the new film – which is also written by JK Rowling and begins shooting in the summer – "moves deeper into an increasingly dark time for the wizarding world, where Newt Scamander and our other heroes have to decide on their allegiances".

We already can’t wait.