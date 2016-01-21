The news was confirmed by Disney and Lucasfilm, citing the "extraordinary success" of The Force Awakens at the box office, despite it being "outside the traditional summer blockbuster window".

It makes sense really: the 'anthology film' Star Wars: Rogue One is also set to be released in December this year, just like Force Awakens.

In other words, Star Wars can continue to be your favourite Christmas movie for years to come.

More like this

Advertisement

In any case, fans need not be too downhearted: the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film has been moved to Episode VIII’s original 26th May debut instead, and we’re sure everybody’s just as excited to see that. Right? Right?