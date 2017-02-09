The two-year wait could be very worthwhile if Disney completes all planned attractions in the two 14-acre sites at Disneyland California and Disney World Florida. The attractions will each be themed as a planet on the galaxy’s Outer Rim (the same region as the desert world Tatooine), with Disney saying guests will become fully immersed in the world of this “never-before-seen planet — a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space —where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.”

Yes, park employees will dress as humanoids, aliens and droids and roam the park’s cantinas and marketplaces. Just think Westworld combined with Star Wars – hopefully minus an uprising of sentient robots.

But what about the rides? Well both parks will include a battle between First Order troops and Resistance, and another ride where you’ll be put in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

Let's just hope construction doesn't get delayed, or the parks may receive an unwelcome visitor...