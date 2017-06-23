We now know the title of the Jurassic World sequel
But what does it mean?
A new poster for the Jurassic World sequel has revealed that Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom is the title of the latest addition to the classic dinosaur franchise.
It debuted alongside the original Jurassic Park strapline “Life finds a way”, which will please fans even if the title itself remains enigmatic.
Could it be a nod to the state the theme park was left in at the end of the last film? Or a reference to the fate of the dinosaurs before they were resurrected (a bit like The Lost World)? At this point, it's hard to say – but this time next year we'll know for sure....
Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled for release in the UK on 8th June 2018
