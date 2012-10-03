Apparently prompted by their Grease duet You’re the One That I Want landing the recent accolade of “best-selling duet in pop music history,” Newton-John promises “an intimate album, not something too ostentatious or showy. We want to make a lot of people smile and happy.”

Perhaps most likely to give Grease fans multiplying chills is the announcement of a sequel to smash hit You’re the One That I Want in the form of new track I Think You Might Like It. Original songwriter and producer John Farrar has penned the follow-up and according to Travolta, “was just as hard on me now as he was then. We went for perfection on it.”

Speaking about the genesis of the album, Travolta said: “From the moment we decided to do this, magic happened. Everyone we contacted agreed to do it.”

More like this

“It just fell into place,” added Newton-John. “With our busy schedules, I don’t know how we got it done. John and I have always connected. That’s never gone away. When we’re together, we have a good laugh and feel bonded to one another. We’ve been through some amazing experiences together.”

The album will be released on November 13 with the proceeds split between The Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre and The Jett Travolta Foundations, in memory of the actor’s late son who died following a seizure in 2009.

The original Grease soundtrack sold an impressive 28 million copies worldwide – the sixth best-selling soundtrack album ever. In case you need a refresher course, or simply fancy some Wednesday afternoon indulgence, here are a few Travolta/Newton-John classics:

You're The One That I Want

Summer Nights

Advertisement

We Go Together