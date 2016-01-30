High-Rise is an adaptation of the 1970s JG Ballard dystopian novel of the same name, with Hiddleston playing Dr Robert Laing, who moves into a sleek new tower block designed to cater for all your super-rich desires.

Judging by the scruffy shirt, it's safe to assume Hiddleston doesn't spend the whole film lounging in topless luxury.

In fact, Hiddleston has spoken about getting naked for movie roles in the past. In October last year, he told Graham Norton that he was "happy" to strip for his role in Crimson Peak: "In many of these situations it is the woman who is more naked and we wanted to re-dress the balance."

Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase 'body-conscious' doesn't it?

High-Rise is set to be released in the UK on 18th March 2016. Meanwhile, Hiddleston is also set to star opposite Hugh Laurie in BBC1's classy John Le Carré spy thriller The Night Manager.

In other words? Get ready to see a lot more of Hiddleston in the coming months.