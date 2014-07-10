Judging from the trailer, there doesn’t really seem to be a storyline. Instead, ambient music hums over fuzzy scenes of nature, people and double exposures. It’s as if someone took all the confusing clips from Terrence Malick’s Tree of Life and just put them all together in one “short” trailer.

And just in case you didn’t get it the first time, there are two more instalments in what is essentially a trilogy of trailers. A second one, running at 7 hours and 20 minutes, will be released in 2016, and a third one, running at 72 hours, will be released in 2018.

The grand finale happens when Ambiancé starts playing on 31 December 2020. So if one of your New Year’s resolutions is to watch more films, you can just watch one film for a month and be done with it.

This will also be a one-time only deal as Weberg plans to screen Ambiancé simultaneously on every single continent just once (there's nothing yet on whether there will be a Blu-ray release).

And if you’re one of those lining up for the premiere, hopefully RunPee will tell you when it’s okay to go to the toilet during this movie marathon. Except it will probably say go any time since nothing actually happens at all.

If Weberg’s film is a success, he’ll beat out the current record holder, 2011 film Modern Times Forever, which runs for 240 hours. So start getting your popcorn ready because you’re going to need lots of it.